‘It Was Incredible’: OU Softball Receives Prayer Before Championship Win

The University of Oklahoma softball team is being widely celebrated for its success after bringing home its third consecutive championship. But before their final game, the team was gathered in a quiet room of the Omni Hotel, where it was staying in downtown Oklahoma City.

Just next door were Jeremy and Caleb Freeman.

“Next thing I know, Caleb’s inside the room with the players,” Jeremy Freeman said about his son.

The father and son duo said one of the players recognized them. They are known for their talks about their spirituality.

Their talks began after Caleb recovered from a 2017 accident when his car was struck by a semi-truck while headed to an OU basketball game. Jeremy said his family has a long history with OU.

“Next thing I knew, the [team] chaplain was asking me if I would offer a prayer for them,” Caleb said, which he did.

He prayed for glory, strength – and of course – a Sooners win.

Later that night, their prayers were answered.

“The one game we go to, happens to be the final game where they make history and we got to be there to witness it and experience history in the making,” Jeremy said. “It was incredible.”

Caleb’s favorite player, Grace Lyons, scored a solo home run and helped secure the team’s victory.