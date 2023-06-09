Original Art Displayed At National Cowboy Museum's Prix De West

Friday, June 9th 2023, 9:55 am
The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum has opened the Prix de West exhibit.
It's an art exhibit and sale that showcases a wide range of original art.
News 9’s Jordan Dafnis takes a look at the museum to show us what the event is all about.
The art exhibit will be open on June 2 with the Art Sale Weekend scheduled for June 9 through the 10.
For more information about the event and tickets, click here.
June 30th, 2023
June 30th, 2023
June 30th, 2023
June 30th, 2023