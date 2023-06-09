Original Art Displayed At National Cowboy Museum's Prix De West

By: News 9

The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum has opened the Prix de West exhibit.

It's an art exhibit and sale that showcases a wide range of original art.

News 9’s Jordan Dafnis takes a look at the museum to show us what the event is all about.

The art exhibit will be open on June 2 with the Art Sale Weekend scheduled for June 9 through the 10.

