Original Art Displayed At National Cowboy Museum's Prix De West


Friday, June 9th 2023, 9:55 am

By: News 9


The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum has opened the Prix de West exhibit.

It's an art exhibit and sale that showcases a wide range of original art.

News 9’s Jordan Dafnis takes a look at the museum to show us what the event is all about.

The art exhibit will be open on June 2 with the Art Sale Weekend scheduled for June 9 through the 10.

For more information about the event and tickets, click here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 9th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023

June 30th, 2023