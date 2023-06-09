Three-Peat! Oklahoma Sooners Softball Once Again Champs


Thursday, June 8th 2023, 8:54 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Sooners made it three straight national titles Thursday night in Oklahoma City, beating the Florida State Seminoles 3-1 at Hall Of Fame Stadium.

OU finishes the season at 61-1 and on a 53-game winning streak.

Softball Extra: Visit Our 'Chasing A Championship' WCWS Page

The Seminoles took the lead 1-0 in the fourth inning on a Mack Leonard home run.

The Sooners answered with two homers in the fifth, one from Cydney Sanders and another from Grace Lyons. Coach Patty Gasso's team added a run in the sixth for the final margin.

Gasso has won seven national titles as OU's softball coach.

