Three-Peat! Oklahoma Sooners Softball Once Again Champs

By: News 9, News On 6

The Oklahoma Sooners made it three straight national titles Thursday night in Oklahoma City, beating the Florida State Seminoles 3-1 at Hall Of Fame Stadium.

OU finishes the season at 61-1 and on a 53-game winning streak.

The Seminoles took the lead 1-0 in the fourth inning on a Mack Leonard home run.

The Sooners answered with two homers in the fifth, one from Cydney Sanders and another from Grace Lyons. Coach Patty Gasso's team added a run in the sixth for the final margin.

Gasso has won seven national titles as OU's softball coach.

