Three-Peat! Oklahoma Sooners Softball Once Again Champs

Thursday, June 8th 2023, 8:54 pm
The Oklahoma Sooners made it three straight national titles Thursday night in Oklahoma City, beating the Florida State Seminoles 3-1 at Hall Of Fame Stadium.
OU finishes the season at 61-1 and on a 53-game winning streak.
The Seminoles took the lead 1-0 in the fourth inning on a Mack Leonard home run.
The Sooners answered with two homers in the fifth, one from Cydney Sanders and another from Grace Lyons. Coach Patty Gasso's team added a run in the sixth for the final margin.
Gasso has won seven national titles as OU's softball coach.
