'Once In A Lifetime Opportunity:' Fans Of Sooners, Seminoles Soak Up WCWS

For the second night in a row, the OU Sooners played against the Florida State Seminoles, for the Women's College World Series. We caught up with some fans from both teams ahead of Thursday night’s game two.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Presley Bacak.

The Sooners took home the win 5-0 Wednesday night, but that didn’t stop Seminole fans from coming out tonight. Hundreds of fans from both teams filled the stadium Thursday night in OKC.

“When you see this stadium sell out, that's pretty amazing for softball,” said Lacie Linam.

“The crowd seemed to get bigger and bigger and bigger, and the competition was getting larger and larger, so that's a great scene to improve women's sports in the college arena,” said Rick Trevino.

With the game being in Sooner territory, many fans didn’t have to travel far for the Women's College World Series. Other fans had a few hours to drive, including Linam, who drove over from Texas.

“I was a big fan of Haley Lee. I got to watch her all 4 years when she played at A&M so that's why I’m here- I’m here to support her and support the Sooners,” said Linam.

On the other hand, many Seminole fans made the trip all the way from Florida, some driving up to 15 hours to watch FSU tonight.

“We're excited to watch them play tonight,” said Bentley Palmer and Mattie Gray.

The stands were also filled with young fans, who say they hope they will get the chance one day to play in a big championship game like this.

“We look up to them a lot,” said Mya Cossey and Emory Sheffler.

We asked fans who their favorite player was, and most said, Jordy Ball.

“She's a pitcher and I pitch too and I actually started doing the arm thing she does when she's getting ready to pitch,” said Raegan Boyles.

While Jordy Ball has become a big name for Oklahoma softball, many fans say tonight it comes down to the battle of the pitchers.

“With Kathryn Sandercock in the circle we're hoping for some good pitching and maybe our offense will get on fire and start hitting,” said Mattie Gray.

Fans from both sides filled the stadium, cheering their team all the way to the Women's College World Series.

“It seems at times, women's sports get left behind, they've been overshadowed by football and baseball and basketball. which is great but we need to support our women college athletes,” said Rick Trevino.