2 Sisters in Their 90s Workout Together To Stay Healthy

In July of last year Emma Wright decided it was time to start working out, and by October she decided her sister, Norma Hendricks, needed to join her.

“She’s 98 and I’m 96,” said Wright.

Since their childhood the two have been extremely close.

“I took care of the chickens, and you took care of the kitchen,” said Wright.

“Oh, I was always in the kitchen, I was the one that learned to do the cooking,” said Hendricks.

Today the two are pretty much inseparable.

“Ain’t no way in the world I’d put her in a nursing home,” said Wright.

When Wright started working out last year, she loved the results.

“If I didn’t have my exercise and do what I have to do I wouldn’t be sitting here today,” said Wright.

With her new healthy lifestyle, she noticed her sister may need a little motivation to get moving as well.

“Sitting in a recliner and going to the bathroom, go eat,” said Wright.

It didn’t take much to get big sister to join little sister at the gym.

“Anything I do, she wants to do it,” said Wright.

After getting permission from her doctors, Ms. Norma started working out with her sister. The two faithfully committed every Monday and Wednesday at Valir fitness.

“Every time they come in, they are an absolute joy to everybody else that is in here, just talking to them for five minutes you can tell how lively they are,” said Ryan Jones, physical therapist at Valir.

Even though it can be tough at times, for the sisters it’s all worth it.

“I’m enjoying it, I really am,” said Hendricks.

The sisters really look forward to their workout, proving you’re never too old to be healthy.