By: News 9

New Study Links Lack Of Sleep To Increased Risk Of Strokes

People who have difficulty falling or staying asleep may be more likely to have a stroke.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Neurology, those with at least one to four insomnia symptoms had a 16 percent increased risk of stroke, compared to those with no sleep issues.

Researchers stress these the symptoms do not cause strokes, only that there is an association.