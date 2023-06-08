New Study Links Lack Of Sleep To Increased Risk Of Strokes


Thursday, June 8th 2023, 12:38 pm

By: News 9


People who have difficulty falling or staying asleep may be more likely to have a stroke.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Neurology, those with at least one to four insomnia symptoms had a 16 percent increased risk of stroke, compared to those with no sleep issues.

Researchers stress these the symptoms do not cause strokes, only that there is an association.
