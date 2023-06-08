OKC Reminds Residents Of Legal Pool Draining Techniques


Thursday, June 8th 2023, 12:39 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The city of Oklahoma City is reminding residents that it's illegal to drain your pool into creeks or storm drains.

Chemicals can harm the biological communities as fish cannot tolerate the rapid change.

Instead, pool owners can drain water directly into the sanitary sewer or make sure to dechlorinate your pool by letting it remain untreated for 7 to 10 days. 

Pool owners should test chlorine levels before draining.

Owners can also drain pool water on the grass in the yard.
