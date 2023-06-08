Sooners Eye National Title As OU Softball Prepares For Game 2 Of Championship Series

By: News 9

-

The field is set as the Oklahoma Sooners prepare to take on the Florida State Seminoles in game two of the Championship Series.

After a lightning delay caused the game to carry into the late hours of the evening, the Sooners took home a win, shutting out the Seminoles 5 to 0 on Wednesday night.

Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl took the mound for another spectacular performance which included ten strikeouts.

The game's first run was scored in the bottom of the fourth inning and it came from a double by Catcher Kinzie Hansen.

The Sooners will now face the Seminoles in game two of the Championship Series, which is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

If the Sooners win on Thursday, the team will take home its third straight National Title.