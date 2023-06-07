Rep. Dempsey Questioned About McCurtain County Audio Recordings

-

An Oklahoma town known for drawing tourists from all over is back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Some are saying the investigation into recordings that caught county officials making racist and violent comments is taking too long.

Related: McCurtain County Community Pushing For Speedy Investigation Into County Officials

Records of racist remarks, killing local reporters and a woman dying in a fire all made headlines two months ago.

Several people left a town hall meeting that addressed the alleged disturbing audio recordings made by McCurtain County officials with more questions than answers. They told News 9 that Representative Eddy Dempsey danced around their questions.

The records include Sheriff Kevin Clardy, commissioner Mark Jennings, and others with the sheriff department. Since then, Jennings has resigned, and others involved, including the sheriff, still have their jobs.

Dempsey was put on the spot to answer questions in a room filled with people wanting to know more about the Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s ongoing investigation with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation into the matter. Many said the attorney general's office has failed them.

Related: AG Gentner Drummond Requests Further Investigation Into McCurtain Co. Sheriff

Related: Okla. NAACP Calls For Resignations, Investigation In Racist Comments Made In McCurtain Co.

Some asked if Dempsey supported Governor Kevin Stitt's call for the sheriff to resign, but the state representative didn’t have many answers.

Related: Gov. Stitt Calls For Attorney General To Investigate Complaints Against McCurtain Co. Sheriff

“I want to hear the whole audio. I know the audio was audited and I want to hear the whole audio. That's what little bit they can tell me through their investigation,” Dempsey said.

Princcesai Johns said this is a poor representation of the town she loves.

Related: Protestors Call For Resignations For Several McCurtain Co. Officials After Audio Clips Released

“Only thing that was clarified, that he is friends with them, and at the end of the day he's still going to be friends with them,” Johns said.

Dempsey said despite his friendships he represents everyone.

“I basically have 40,000 people in my district, and I work for all of them,” Dempsey said.

There will be a special election for Mark Jennings' position on June 13. Early election starts Thursday, June 8.

Related: McCurtain Co. Officials Suspended From Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association After Audio Clips Released