OU Softball Prepare For Game 1 Of Championship Series

Wednesday, June 7th 2023, 5:12 am
The Oklahoma Sooners are going for their third-straight national title in softball Wednesday night against the Florida State Seminoles.
Wednesday night's game isn't the first time the Seminoles and Sooners have met this season, as in March, the two teams faced off, with the Sooners winning that game 5-4.
The Sooners are especially preparing for Florida State's star pitcher, Katheryn Sandercock.
"She's such a competitive pitcher... she does a lot of different things and keeps hitters on edge," OU outfielder Rylie Boone said. "We can't treat it like we've seen it before."
Game one begins at 7 p.m., and game two will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
If necessary, game three will be at 7 p.m. on Friday.
