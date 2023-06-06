Oklahoma Oil Spill: Investigation Continues Near Enid

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission said the oil spill that happened last week in Kremlin, just outside of Enid, is still under investigation.

Related: Hundreds Of Barrels Of Oil Estimated To Have Spilled Into Garfield County Creek

The OCC said the heavy rain could have caused the spill of 1,000 barrels of oil, but they are not sure yet.

Investigators also learned this isn't a pure crude oil spill. It’s a mixture of water, crude and other sediment materials.

Crews expect the cleanup to take at least another week.