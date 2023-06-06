'Tough As Nails': Gasso Reacts To Jordy Bahl's 6 Strikeouts At Monday's Game


Monday, June 5th 2023, 11:05 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

OU Softball Coach Patty Gasso dotes on pitcher Jordy Bahl's performance during Monday's game against Stanford.

"I think she's been delivering since she was delivered from the womb, really," Gasso said. "She is just made just tough as nails."

Bahl helped solidify the Sooners a spot in the Women's College World Series Championship after their 9-inning win against Stanford.

The Sooners will face Florida State on Wednesday night for the first best-of-three championship game.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 5th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023