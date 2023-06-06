By: News 9

'Tough As Nails': Gasso Reacts To Jordy Bahl's 6 Strikeouts At Monday's Game

-

OU Softball Coach Patty Gasso dotes on pitcher Jordy Bahl's performance during Monday's game against Stanford.

"I think she's been delivering since she was delivered from the womb, really," Gasso said. "She is just made just tough as nails."

Bahl helped solidify the Sooners a spot in the Women's College World Series Championship after their 9-inning win against Stanford.

The Sooners will face Florida State on Wednesday night for the first best-of-three championship game.