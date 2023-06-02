1 Injured In Southeast Norman Shooting

Friday, June 2nd 2023, 2:59 am
Norman Police responded to the scene of a shooting Thursday night southeast of the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman.
Officers responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Oak Tree Avenue and 12th Avenue Southeast where they found one person with a gunshot wound.
At 10:47 p.m., An alert was sent out to students after police arrived on scene from OU's Department of Campus Safety, warning students to avoid the area.
The 45-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital, and at 11:17 p.m., an all-clear alert was later sent out to students in Norman.
Norman Police said the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.
