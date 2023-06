By: News 9

-

Links Mentioned On June 2, 2023

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Expands Access To Locations

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is expanding its services to more communities. Eleven new locations have been added so far with two more being added this month.

The locations and their operating hours:

Oasis Fresh Market (1725 N Peoria Avenue, Tulsa, OK) – Tuesdays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Thursdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Grace M. Pickens Library (209 E. 9th Street, Holdenville, OK) – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Waurika Public Library (203 S. Meridian Street, Waurika, OK) – Thursdays 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Northwest Technology Center (1801 S. 11th St, Alva, OK) – Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Elk City Carnegie Library (221 W Broadway Ave, Elk City, OK) – Tuesdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. DHS Office (801 S Greathouse Drive, Atoka, OK) – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. DOC Office (214 E Main, Wilburton, OK) – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oklahoma Works (107 S. 3rd Street, Hugo, OK) – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oklahoma Works (522 S. Chickasaw Street, Pauls Valley, OK) – Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. OKC Hope Center (7201 NW 10th Street OKC, OK) – Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Anadarko Public Library (215 W Broadway Street, Anadarko, OK) - Fridays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. starting June 2, 2023.

Two COSM locations starting in June include: