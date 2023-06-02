Sooners' Victory Over Stanford Cardinal Puts Them Closer To Third Consecutive Championship

By: News 9

Sooners' Victory Over Cardinal Puts Them Closer To Third Consecutive Championship

The Sooners beat the Stanford Cardinal Thursday putting them a step closer for a three-peat at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The Sooners have extended their game winning streak to 49 consecutive wins.

Jordy Bahl finished off the game with a perfect strike at the top of the 7.

Patty Gasso talks about Jordy and how “She lives for those moments and she loves the pressure and that is where she thrives the most.”

Jordy says, "Those moments are kind of fun even when they are high stress at times."