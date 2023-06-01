Norman North High School Teen With Special Needs Left Off Graduation List

By: News 9

-

A mix-up with Norman North High School graduation list resulted in a teen with special needs not walking the stage.

Friday was supposed to be Chloe Aycox’s graduation day, but instead the Norman North student will wait another year to walk.

“Chloe has worked so hard if not harder because of her disability these twelve years for graduation," said Booklynn Aycox, Chloe’s sister.

"They said she's not on the list anywhere,” Martha Aycox, Chloe’s mother, recounts about what was supposed to be her graduation day.

Norman Public Schools said in a statement:

“Due to FERPA, we are limited on what we can say when it comes to student information. However, we can share that in this situation, a mistake led to the student not being included on the graduation list. After the mistake was reported, a plan was presented to allow the student to walk during graduation and to print additional copies of the program with the student’s name included. However, the student was not in attendance at the graduation ceremony. The student will be given the opportunity to go through the ceremony next year.”





The family shared a statement with News 9 on how the situation was handled from their perspective.

"She said no we can reprint one program and add her name to the bottom of it but we won’t be able to add her to the slideshow," says Brooklynn.

"They said she could walk the stage but that's all she would be able to do was walk the stage," said Martha.

The family believes just walking wasn't enough.

"So, I decided not to let her walk. I didn't want her to sit through a ceremony where she sees other people's pictures but not her own," said Martha.

"The thing is she shouldn't have just been an afterthought,” said Brooklynn.

One Chloe will have to wait another year to have.

"I’m not saying Norman North is a bad school or anything. “I’m just saying a mistake was made and it shouldn't have been made," said Martha.