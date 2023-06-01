Lawsuit Dropped Against Edmond Homeowners After 18-Year-Old Drowned In Pool

By: News 9

Lawsuit Dismissed Against Edmond Homeowners After 18-Year-Old Drowned In Pool

A lawsuit against homeowners in Edmond whose property is where an 18-year-old drowned in 2021 has been dismissed.

Toyin Amuda died while at a pool party at a home in Deer Creek.

Amuda's family sued the homeowners for more than $10,000 in damages, saying they failed to make timely attempts to save the Amuda's life.

Amuda's death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The charges were dropped with prejudice, meaning it can't be refiled.