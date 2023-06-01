Lawsuit Dropped Against Edmond Homeowners After 18-Year-Old Drowned In Pool


Thursday, June 1st 2023, 10:28 am

By: News 9


EDMOND, Okla. -

A lawsuit against homeowners in Edmond whose property is where an 18-year-old drowned in 2021 has been dismissed.

Toyin Amuda died while at a pool party at a home in Deer Creek.

Amuda's family sued the homeowners for more than $10,000 in damages, saying they failed to make timely attempts to save the Amuda's life.

Amuda's death was ruled an accidental drowning.

The charges were dropped with prejudice, meaning it can't be refiled.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

June 1st, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

Top Headlines

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023

June 28th, 2023