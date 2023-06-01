Choctaw Nation Dismayed With Gov. Stitt's Veto Of Tribal Compacts

By: News 9

The Choctaw Nation called on Oklahoma lawmakers to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of tobacco and vehicle compacts.

The Oklahoma legislature approved a spate of tribal-state compacts—formal business agreements between the two jurisdictions—Friday that would last until 2024. The legislation includes tobacco tax and vehicle license plate compacts and did not make it past the governor's desk, which irritated the Oklahoma Choctaw Nation.

"By vetoing these bills, Gov. Stitt has once again put his personal hostility to tribal sovereignty ahead of what is good for the state and what is good for the tribes," Choctaw Chief Gary Batton said.

Batton said he hopes when lawmakers reconvene in June, they will uphold a "cooperative" and "positive" relationship with tribes and override the veto.

