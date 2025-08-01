State lawmakers work to expand tax-free weekend items

A senate bill moving through the state legislature aims to increase the items that are included in tax free weekend. Right now, the main things families can save on are clothes and shoes.

A Senate Bill moving through the state legislature aims to increase the items that are included in tax tax-free weekend. Right now, the main things families can save on are clothes and shoes.

Senate Bill 231 would increase that to include sports wear, school supplies, including art and computer supplies, and school instructional materials.

“This is an immediate relief on the pocketbook of Oklahomans. Senate Bill 231 is expanding the tax-free holiday to school supplies, sports equipment, all of the things that kids need to go back to school,” said Sen. Kristen Thompson (R- Edmond.)

The legislation was introduced this year, and Thompson is hoping to get it across the finish line in 2026.

“I know as a mom getting everybody everything they need to go back to school is wildly expensive, everything costs more now, it just does. I know that when I was shopping the other day for school supplies for one of my kids, the tax savings would have been about $14.50, for another one it would have been a little over $10,” said Sen. Thompson.

Thompson says that additional cash could go towards additional school supplies or sports equipment, saying anything to save a few dollars is impactful for Oklahoma families.

“That's substantial for a lot of families. $25 is a pair of shoes or another backpack for another kiddo, more school supplies. For some people $35 could be the difference between being able to feed your child or not. We have a lot of people that are struggling,” said Sen. Thompson.

Thompson says that when she was working on the legislation, one of the important things for her was ensuring that sports equipment was included. She says those extra savings could be the difference in kids being able to be a part of after-school activities.

“We know how important these after-school programs are for the success of children,” said Sen. Thompson. “The team building and the social skills that they learn, perseverance, things that are really gonna carry them into adulthood so they can really thrive and achieve whatever goals they have in front of them.”

“I think increasing access to programming not only educational programming, but athletic programming, the arts. Making sure our kids have options, making sure they are engaged in a community where people know them, where they're able to help those kids succeed and offer resources; that can truly be the difference between maybe graduating high school and maybe not,” said Sen. Thompson.

The legislation was introduced in 2025 and is eligible to be heard in the Senate Appropriations Committee in February 2026, when the second session of the 60th legislature begins.