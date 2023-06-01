Doorbell Camera Captures Man Following, Shooting At Co-Worker

-

An Oklahoma City man is accused of chasing down his co-worker and shooting at him.

According to reports, the victim was driving home when he realized he was being followed.

Video of the shooting was captured on a video doorbell.

In a phone call with News 9, the victim, Pablo Meza said the incident was traumatizing.

He said while he and his co-worker had argued in the past he never thought he needed to fear for his life.

As cars zipped by on a neighborhood street, along NW 16th near Portland, a doorbell camera was rolling.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the camera recorded the sound of two gunshots as a white Ford Ranger, being followed by a black Chevrolet Escalade, passed by.

Police said Arturo Madrigales, 22, was driving the Chevrolet Escalade,

According to court filings Madrigales started chasing his coworker Pablo Meza, shortly after they left their jobs at an Oklahoma City construction Company.

“I'm scared you know? He tried to kill me,” said victim Pablo Meza.

Meza told police Madrigales had picked fights with him at work before and "accused him of being an illegal alien."

“Later he came and wanted to try to fight,” said Meza.

The 47-year-old said he wanted no part of it, and when he went to work Thursday, Madrigales pointed a laser at him.

“He tried to scare me or something at the shop,” said Meza.

Reports showed co-workers told Meza Madrigales "was known to carry a gun," and would "shoot it off after work sometimes."

Meza said after he left work that day he realized Madrigales had followed him.

“He followed me and tried to shoot me with the gun,” said Meza.

Meza said he was able to get away after he was chased for more than two miles.

“I’m speeding pretty fast, you know? I lost him,” said Meza.

A police officer noted bullet holes in the victim's back and front windshields, and found a bullet shell casing where the shooting occurred.

Madrigales was arrested and remains in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.