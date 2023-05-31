Oklahoma Supreme Court Rules Abortion Laws Unconstitutional

By: News 9, News On 6

-

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled two laws banning abortion in the state to be unconstitutional.

Both a Senate bill prohibiting abortions after a heartbeat is detected and a House bill banning abortion in most cases conflict with previous decisions, the court said.

In the court's decision in Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice v. Drummond, the court found that a pregnant woman has an "inherent right" to end a pregnancy when her life is in danger.

Gov. Kevin Stitt issued the following statement on Wednesday:

"I again wholeheartedly disagree with the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s use of activism to create a right to an abortion in Oklahoma. This court has once more over-involved itself in the state's democratic process, and has interceded to undo legislation created by the will of the people. I agree with Justice Rowe’s dissent, 'The issues presented in this matter are political questions, which are better resolved by the people via our democratic process.'"

"As governor, I will continue to do my part to fight to protect the lives of the unborn. From the moment life begins at conception, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect that baby's life and the life of the mother. Oklahoma will keep working to be the most pro-family state in the nation.”

Oklahoma House Speaker Kevin McCall, R-Atoka, also released a statement:

“I am disappointed with today’s ruling from the Oklahoma Supreme Court regarding SB1503 and HB4327. A supermajority of members in both chambers supported this legislation that was signed by the governor.

However, Oklahomans can rest assured that House Republicans will continue to protect the lives of the unborn and pursue legislation that values all life.

Thanks to the leadership of House and Senate Republicans, Oklahoma is one of the most pro-life states in the nation. Today’s ruling won’t change that, and we will continue to be a voice for the voiceless as we strive to protect the right to life in the State of Oklahoma.”

You can read the ruling from the Oklahoma Supreme Court below:

Related Stories:





This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.