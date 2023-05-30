Oklahoma City Man Indicted For Mail Fraud

-

A federal grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma City man for mail fraud.

The indictment, a month's long investigation that uncovered millions of dollars stolen from metro residents.

According to an indictment filed this month, Rijae Luster allegedly admitted to helping a named co-defendant rob a Stillwater mail carrier in March.

Following the robbery, investigators released an image of a white vehicle believed to have been used in the robbery. The passenger side was heavily damaged and was caught on camera following the letter carrier's USPS vehicle.

Investigators later identified the getaway driver, whose face was seen in one of the images, as 21-year-old Rijae Luster.

In the course of the investigation, a witness told investigators that on the day of the robbery, Luster told her: "Taryan Prince-Sadler did the robbing; I did the driving."

Postal Service investigators claimed in the months leading up to the Stillwater robbery, they fielded multiple complaints of mail theft and fraud reported to police departments across the metro.

According to investigators Prince-Sadler used stolen USPS Arrow Keys to gain entry into multiple USPS mailboxes in the metro.

Investigators said Prince-Sadler robbed at least three mail carriers, two in Oklahoma City, and one in Edmond, of their keys.

Reports showed "known intended losses are over $2.3 million."

In pictures posted to Prince-Sadler’s social media, investigators said they found "chemicals known in the use of check alteration."

In another image, Prince-Sadler is pictured with a gold plated gun, the same gun described in the robberies.

Prince-Sadler was arrested in April while breaking into a USPS mailbox in Edmond.