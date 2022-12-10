OKC's Santa Blair In Demand All Over The Country

By day, he’s coach Blair at Douglas High School, but when he leaves the school, he becomes Santa Blair.

“I want to be able to have children of color have someone that they could recognize, identify with,” Santa Blair said.

He created the Santa Blair character going to hospitals, daycares, and schools. That was over 15 years ago, but he wanted to represent something different.

“I did not want to look like the typical Santa with the red and white suit,” Blair said.

He began designing his own Santa suits for the people he wanted to touch.

“I built a suit for autism, autism awareness, then I built one for breast cancer, and it led from there,” Blair said.

He now has over 20 suits made locally with more on the way.

“As we talk, I’m getting ready to do a couple of new ones, I really don’t want to put those out there right now,” Blair said.

Last Christmas, his granddaughters suggested he do a social media video.

“I didn’t know what she was doing, but she made it look great and the end result was two point nine million followers with that,” Blair said.

Santa Blair admits he didn’t and still doesn’t know how all of the social media stuff works, but he does understand the numbers and the results.

“Greenland, Japan, London, Africa, Paris, Italy, France, just all over the country, all over the world,” Blair said.

Elevating him to celebrity status and in much demand.

“During the Thanksgiving break I was at Walt Disney, I was at the Magic Kingdom, then I left there, and I was in Washington DC. I’m getting ready to go to North Carolina,” Blair said.

Clearly more invitations that he can accept.

“This here is really overwhelming because I’m touching a lot of families. Families that couldn’t afford to go to the mall and see a Santa, so I can bring it to them,” Blair said.

His impact reaches kids of all ages and all races. He receives thousands of letters from kids from all over the world, and the popularity has him making appearances throughout the entire year.

His social media is @ The Santa Blair, and visit his website by clicking here.