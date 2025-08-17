Oklahoma hosts first-ever NICA Youth Mountain Bike Race

Over 90 middle and high school students from across the state lined up at the starting line for the first National Interscholastic Cycling Association race ever held in Oklahoma at Lake Arcadia.

By: Brianna Brown

After years of traveling out of state to compete, Oklahoma’s young mountain bikers finally got a chance to race on their own trail at Lake Arcadia.

Over 90 middle and high school students from across the state lined up at the starting line for the first National Interscholastic Cycling Association race ever held in Oklahoma.

We’ve had to travel kids out of state to go race,” said Oklahoma NICA League Director Dave Weaver. “We’ve now brought that to Oklahoma.”

NICA’s Oklahoma chapter introduces mountain biking to students in grades 6th-12th, combining athletic training with lessons in independence, strategy and personal growth.

“The kids have to figure out how hard they're gonna go, when they’re going to pass, what kind of strategy they’re going to do,” said Weaver. “Where other sports sometimes are dictated on a coach, a coach on race day here is nothing but a cheerleader.”

With 10 teams competing, the event emphasized not just racing but also teamwork and confidence.

“That enthusiasm for something that you’ve kind of been telling them to prepare for,” said Exec. Director of River Parks Authority Jeff Edwards. “Hey this is what race day is going to look like, they got to experience that today and to just see that smile could cap off the day.”

Among the competitors was 12-year-old Justin Lewellen, who says the best part is seeing the hard work pay off.

“What was your favorite part about today?” “Probably the finish,” said Shawnee Wolf Pack cyclist Justin Lewellen.

The Arcadia race is just the beginning of the Oklahoma NICA season. Cyclists will return to the trails for their second race September 6–7 at Turkey Mountain in Tulsa, OK.

Parents, students, and volunteers can learn more about Oklahoma NICA and how to join or support a team at OklahomaNICA.org