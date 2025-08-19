From Enid to the Met: Leona Mitchell's global influence explored in new OCCC exhibit

Leona Mitchell’s Grammy-winning, operatic soprano voice stole the show at Oklahoma City Community College in southwest Oklahoma City with a one-of-a-kind exhibit.

By: Jennifer Pierce

OCCC rolled out the red carpet for the official opening of Mitchell’s exhibit, which highlights her extensive career and humble beginnings in Enid, Oklahoma.

Her voice is known across the globe.

“Leona’s voice is angelic,” said Dr. Mautra Staley-Jones, OCCC President. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever heard.”

Mitchell's life is on display at OCCC’s Performing Arts Center beginning August 19th through September 2nd, thanks to a partnership with Oklahoma County's SHINE program.

“We really want the community to come out and learn about the work of Leona Mitchell,” said Staley-Jones.

The school's president, Dr. Mautra Staley-Jones, gave News 9 a tour of the exhibit, starting with a photo gallery. Mitchell's training as an operatic soprano started in Enid and landed her at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City for two decades. Mitchell has performed for Presidents and royalty around the world.

“Leona’s legacy is so inspirational,” said Staley-Jones. “It’s inspirational to people of all backgrounds.”

Staley-Jones said Mitchell's influence extends beyond the stage.

“For someone who has the star power she has, she’s very humble,” said Staley-Jones. “Often performing at a variety of places to simply honor people.”

Most recently, Mitchell performed at Governor George Nigh's memorial service, with whom she had a personal relationship during his time in office.

“I think she’s a national treasure who happens to be from Oklahoma,” said Staley-Jones.

The exhibit opens on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. and is free to the public.