OHP Setting Up DUI Checkpoints


Friday, December 9th 2022, 9:25 am

By: News 9


The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's ENDUI teams are on the lookout for any one driving under the influence.

Starting Saturday, sobriety checkpoints will start at 9:30 p.m. and last until 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

OHP said the goal is simple: to make Oklahoma as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.
