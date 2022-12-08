Former Logan, Payne County DA Seeking To Reduce Bond


Thursday, December 8th 2022, 8:10 am

By: News 9


A former assistant district attorney from Logan and Payne Counties wants a judge to reduce his bond for his child pornography charges.

Kevin Etherington's bond is set at $500,000, but Etherington is asking the court to lower it so he can see his children and practice law privately while his court proceedings continue.

RELATED: Payne & Logan Co. Frst Assistant District Attorney Booked On Child Porn Charges

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has yet to take action on his law license.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 7th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022