Former Logan, Payne County DA Seeking To Reduce Bond

By: News 9

A former assistant district attorney from Logan and Payne Counties wants a judge to reduce his bond for his child pornography charges.

Kevin Etherington's bond is set at $500,000, but Etherington is asking the court to lower it so he can see his children and practice law privately while his court proceedings continue.

RELATED: Payne & Logan Co. Frst Assistant District Attorney Booked On Child Porn Charges

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has yet to take action on his law license.