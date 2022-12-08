Former Logan, Payne County DA Seeking To Reduce Bond

Thursday, December 8th 2022, 8:10 am
A former assistant district attorney from Logan and Payne Counties wants a judge to reduce his bond for his child pornography charges.
Kevin Etherington's bond is set at $500,000, but Etherington is asking the court to lower it so he can see his children and practice law privately while his court proceedings continue.
RELATED: Payne & Logan Co. Frst Assistant District Attorney Booked On Child Porn Charges
The Oklahoma Supreme Court has yet to take action on his law license.
