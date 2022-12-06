OKC City Council Approves New Police Helicopter Purchase

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City City Council approved the purchase of a new police helicopter on Tuesday through the use tax fund.

Chief Wade Gourley told council members the expected $3.7-million purchase would help more than just law enforcement with missions like missing children, standoffs, and pursuits. The council approved the purchase in a vote of 6 to 1.

The helicopters may also be used to help law enforcement in other parts of the state. Chief Gourley believes being the largest department, comes with a responsibility to help when needed.