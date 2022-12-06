3 Men Killed In Canadian County Plane Crash Identified

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identifies the three men killed in a plane crash at C.E. Page Airport in Canadian County.

Monday night, red and blue lights dimmed the runway lights after the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A aircraft crashed shortly after it took off.

The plane was piloted by 53-year-old Chris Lamb of Perry. 78-year-old David Lamb of Yukon and Stillwater's 28-year-old Gage Prough were also on board. Chris was an avid flyer according to his Facebook page and posted the "Pilot's Prayer" the day before his final flight.

"The aircraft had come from Stillwater, had landed there at the airport at about 6 o'clock in the evening," said Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Trooper Eric Foster.

The three men got back on board at C.E. Page Airport and took back to the sky around 9:10 pm.

"The aircraft was in the air. It had taken off successfully from the airport," explained Trooper Foster.

Then about 15 minutes after take-off, something went wrong.

"There were several witnesses that said that they heard an engine sputter," said Trooper Foster.

The plane crashed between two runways and killed all three on board.

"It was very quickly [after taking off]. They didn't fly very far, it was apparent by witness statements that they were attempting to turn around and return to the airport, which indicates some sort of mechanical failure," said Trooper Foster.

Trooper Foster said the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will determine what caused that mechanical issue.