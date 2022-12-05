Thunder Looking To Continue Streak After Wins Over Spurs, Timberwolves


Monday, December 5th 2022, 12:39 pm

By: News 9


ATLANTA -

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking for their third win in a row tonight, this time against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Thunder faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, and finished with a decisive 135-128 victory.

Now, the team travels to Georgia to take on the Hawks, led by point guard and University of Oklahoma alum Trae Young.
