Thunder Looking To Continue Streak After Wins Over Spurs, Timberwolves

Monday, December 5th 2022, 12:39 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking for their third win in a row tonight, this time against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Thunder faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, and finished with a decisive 135-128 victory.
Now, the team travels to Georgia to take on the Hawks, led by point guard and University of Oklahoma alum Trae Young.
December 5th, 2022
November 13th, 2022
October 27th, 2022
October 23rd, 2022
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022