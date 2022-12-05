OG&E Warning Customers Of Potential Scam Calls

By: News 9

OG&E is warning Oklahomans to be on the lookout for utility scams after the company said customers are being targeted over the phone.

The company said scammers are using fake OG&E phone numbers and demanding customers pay their bill over the phone, or lose their electricity.

Aaron Cooper, the manager of corporate communications at OG&E, said they want customers to know OG&E would never approach customers this way.

"We want customers to know that we would never call customers demanding payment over the phone," Cooper said. "We don't communicate with our customers like that, we ask for payment through the mail."

OG&E isn't the only utility company dealing with scammers, last week Edmond Electric sent out a notification to customers about a similar scam.