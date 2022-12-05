Curbside Flowers Launches Holiday Program To Help People Transitioning Out Of Homelessness

-

A program with the Homeless Alliance is working year-round to help people transitioning out of homelessness, and right now, they're working to make the holidays brighter for everyone.

Curbside Enterprises, which includes the publication known as the Curbside Chronicle, employs people transitioning out of homelessness, and helps them work towards their goals.

“Each and every item that we sell creates hours of work and income for real people who are working to get on their feet in our community,” director of the Curbside Chronicle Ranya Forgotson said.

During the winter months, Curbside Flowers pulls out their holiday collection, using the proceeds to support their efforts. Curbside is selling wrapping paper designed by Oklahoma artists, and florists are decorating mini Christmas trees and wreaths.

“We've been able to employ 40 unique individuals, and they've all made over a thousand mini trees and a thousand wreaths so far,” Forgotson said.

Amethyst Voice said she's been working with Curbside since the summer.

“I've never heard of any place like it before and it's just a major blessing it's changing my life,” Voice said.

Voice said she sees this job as a highlight in her life, and a way to make the holiday merrier not just for her, but for so many others.

“Our wreaths and our wrapping paper have become a holiday tradition in many households so you know it's really awesome to see families come back year after year and say how we're a staple for their holidays,” Voice said.

Curbside Flowers will be here every week until December 18th. You can also visit their shop. To learn more about their programs you can click here.