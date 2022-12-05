By: News 9

Authorities Investigating After Deadly Crash Following Pursuit In Beckham County

-

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a pursuit that ended at around 3 p.m. Sunday in a deadly crash in Beckham County.

According to OHP, the driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old female, was being pursued by the Cordell Police Department and the Sayre Police Department on westbound State Highway 152.

Authorities said when entering the city limits of Sayre, the driver lost control and departed the roadway, colliding with a building.

The driver was taken to the hospital in good condition, while the passenger, a 13-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story.