OU, OSU Learn Their Bowl Destinations

By: News 9, News On 6

OU and OSU have learned where they're headed for the college football bowl season.

The Sooners will take on Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The game is set to take place on Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on ESPN.

Tickets can be bought by clicking here.

The Cowboys are set to go up against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The game is set to take place on Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on ESPN.