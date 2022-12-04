OU, OSU Learn Their Bowl Destinations


Sunday, December 4th 2022, 2:41 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OU and OSU have learned where they're headed for the college football bowl season.

The Sooners will take on Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

The game is set to take place on Dec. 29 at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on ESPN.

Tickets can be bought by clicking here.

The Cowboys are set to go up against Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

The game is set to take place on Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on ESPN.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 4th, 2022

December 6th, 2022

December 6th, 2022

December 6th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 6th, 2022

December 6th, 2022

December 6th, 2022

December 6th, 2022