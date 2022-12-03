Sooners' Backup QB Nick Evers Announces Future Plans

By: News 9

Oklahoma Sooners back-up quarterback Nick Evers announced Saturday his intention to enter the college football transfer portal.

In a statement posted to Twitter, he wrote:

"There are no mistakes in God's plan! Wearing the crimson and cream is a rare privilege as is to represent this great university. I'll forever be grateful to Coach Venables and the staff for the opportunity at Oklahoma. I'll miss my teammates and the OU family more than I can express. Also, thank you for this platform to help me raise money and awareness for the kids at Make-A-Wish. Sooner Nation is a special community!

The ability to truly compete is all anyone can ask, so I take with me the spirit of humbleness and growth over the past year in hopes to both showcase my ability and make even greater impacts both on and off the field.

With that said, I will be entering the transfer portal."

Evers played in only one game this season, late in a 49-0 loss to Texas. He went 0-1 passing.

Evers came to Oklahoma from Flower Mound, Texas, where he was a top national prospect.



