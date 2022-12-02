QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations


Friday, December 2nd 2022, 9:41 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located.

The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City.

QuikTrip officials hope the store will open in May of 2024.

The second location, near 27th Street and I-35 in Moore, is expected to open in February 2024.
