QuikTrip Announces OKC Locations

Friday, December 2nd 2022, 9:41 am
Over a year after QuikTrip announced plans to move to Oklahoma City, the company is now revealing where the gas stations will be located.
The Tulsa-based gas station and convenience store plans on opening two locations, one near I-35 and East Hefner Road in Oklahoma City.
QuikTrip officials hope the store will open in May of 2024.
The second location, near 27th Street and I-35 in Moore, is expected to open in February 2024.
