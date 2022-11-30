OSU Boone Pickens Stadium Beginning Renovations After 2022 Season

-

Boone Pickens Stadium is being renovated, an update that Oklahoma State Athletics said is all about enhancing the fan experience. OSU is beginning the $55 million multi-phase upgrade to their football stadium just about a week after their last home game of the season.

"If there’s one message for the fans- it's hey we want you here at Boone Pickens stadium watching Oklahoma State football," Gavin Lang, Associate Athletic Director for Communications at OSU, said.

Each phase will take place during the off-season, the Winter, Spring and Summer, and will not disrupt the Poke's home games.

"The thought process behind all the changes that are happening here at Boone Pickens Stadium all point back to essentially fan experience- creating a more comfortable environment," Lang said.

The first phase of upgrades will include focus on the north side of the stadium.

"We’re talking about doing things like widening seats, adding more aisle seats, putting chairback seats where there were previously the bleachers," Lang said.

They’ll also be adding additional wheelchair and companion seating, and all aisles will have handrails installed.

This is just the latest step in their plan to modernize the stadium and maximize the fan experience.

"If you go back and look further, we added the giant video board on the east side, we’ve upgraded concessions, we’ve added the fireworks displays so all of it goes back to just creating a more fun experience at the stadium," Lang said

Tulsa’s FLINTO will be working on the project- along with an architecture firm who’s well known for their stadium renovations.

"Populace, which is a group out of Kansas City, is a nationally recognized leader, we didn’t have to research hard to know who we wanted in this particular case, we knew that they were the best."

They’re hoping to have this first phase done by the beginning of the next football season, and the second phase complete by the beginning of the 2024 football season.