OKCPS Students Invited To Open Casting Call For Short Film


Wednesday, November 30th 2022, 10:51 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Public Schools are opening up a casting call for students to be cast in a short film.

The district has partnered with the Film Education Institute of Oklahoma to provide hands-on learning to Oklahoma City high school students with an interest in filmmaking.

The short film is called “5th Hour,” and the workshop for the short film will be held from Dec. 17-20.

The deadline for submission is Dec. 5.

For more information and submission instructions, click here.
