OKC Thunder Players Hand Books Out To Greenvale Elementary Students

The Oklahoma City Thunder handed out some books to metro elementary students Tuesday.

Players Darius Bazley and Jalen Williams handed out books from the Rolling Thunder Book Bus to Greenvale Elementary students.

Each student picked out a book and hung out with the players.

The Rolling Thunder Book Bus is a statewide program aiming to get more elementary-aged children to read.