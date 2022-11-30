AG O’Connor Joins 17 Other Attorneys General To Challenge How Gun Sales Are Tracked Online


Wednesday, November 30th 2022, 9:45 am

By: News On 6, News 9


Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has joined 17 other attorneys general to challenge new policies over how gun sales are tracked online.

The group said they are concerned companies might use the data to create a gun owner database.

The attorneys general are also asking why the companies created these policies and if they were asked to do so by a government agency.
