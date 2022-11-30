19-Year-Old Injured In Overnight Shooting In NE OKC


Wednesday, November 30th 2022, 4:52 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A 19-year-old was hospitalized late Tuesday night after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm on the northeast side of the city.

According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting happened at a home near Northeast 67th Street and Braniff Drive.

Police said the victim, Daquaylyn Mitchell, answered the door and a suspect, who was on the other side, fired a gun and hit the victim in the arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Mitchell's brother to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Mitchell's brother told officers that 19-year-old was visiting from college at the time of the shooting.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 30th, 2022

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022

Top Headlines

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022

December 1st, 2022