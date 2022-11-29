Lanes Reopen After Turner Turnpike Crash Near Wellston

Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 10:48 am
The eastbound lanes of Turner Turnpike has been reopened following a crash that happened at around 10 a.m. near Wellston.
Authorities said there are no injuries, but a truck hauling a crane is involved in the crash.
Crews were on scene cleaning a fuel spill, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story.
November 29th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022