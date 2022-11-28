Authorities Identify 2 Victims Of Ellis County Plane Crash


Monday, November 28th 2022, 2:43 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


GAGE, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a plane crash at an airport in Ellis County on Monday morning.

The crash happened at Gage Airport just after 8 a.m. Troopers said they received a call regarding the crash just after 8:30 a.m.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and OHP, two people have died as a result of the plane crash.

The victims have been identified as James 'Wade' Bruce of Shattuck, Oklahoma, and David Dodd Jr. of Austin, Texas.

Troopers said the crash involved a Cessna 170 plane.

Authorities said the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what led to the deadly crash.

This is a developing story.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022