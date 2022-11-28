Authorities Identify 2 Victims Of Ellis County Plane Crash

By: News On 6, News 9

Authorities Say At Least 2 Dead Following Ellis County Plane Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a plane crash at an airport in Ellis County on Monday morning.

The crash happened at Gage Airport just after 8 a.m. Troopers said they received a call regarding the crash just after 8:30 a.m.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and OHP, two people have died as a result of the plane crash.

The victims have been identified as James 'Wade' Bruce of Shattuck, Oklahoma, and David Dodd Jr. of Austin, Texas.

Troopers said the crash involved a Cessna 170 plane.

Authorities said the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what led to the deadly crash.

This is a developing story.