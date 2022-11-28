Westbound I-40 Wreck Blocks Multiple Lanes In West OKC


Monday, November 28th 2022, 6:53 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A wreck that happened at around 6:20 a.m. has blocked two lanes of westbound I-40 near Meridian Avenue.

The outside and center lane of I-40 have been blocked in the area, as the two vehicles involved cannot move under their own power, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities said they must wait for a truck capable of moving the two vehicles before traffic can continue regularly.

According to OHP, there have been no injuries.

This is a developing story.
