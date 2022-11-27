Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt Supports USMNT In Qatar


Saturday, November 26th 2022, 7:57 pm

By: News 9


Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt represented the Sooner State in Qatar on Friday as the United States Men's National Team took on England during the World Cup.

The U.S. remains unbeaten after neither team scored a goal.

They're set to face Iran on Tuesday to advance to the Knockout Stage.

The game starts at 1 p.m.
