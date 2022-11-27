Auto Shop Catches Fire In NW OKC

Saturday, November 26th 2022, 7:44 pm
An auto shop in NW Oklahoma City caught fire on Saturday.
Fire crews responded to the shop near Reno and Villa in the afternoon. They said no one was hurt and the flames only caused minor damage.
Firefighters also said they are investigating what caused the fire. They don't believe there was any foul play involved.
