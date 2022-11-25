Black Friday’s Chilly Start To Give Way To Rainy Weekend


Friday, November 25th 2022, 9:21 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

Black Friday will be chilly this morning with wind chills starting in the 20s and 30s but should improve some as highs climb into the low 50s.

Rain is on the way for Saturday as a storm system to our south lifts north over the state.

Rainfall totals are looking great with many areas picking up one to two inches of rainfall.

