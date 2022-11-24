Homeless Alliance Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner

-

The Homeless Alliance is giving back this Thanksgiving with a special meal for those who may not have anywhere else to go for the holiday.

After several days of preparing, volunteers said it's finally time to serve.

Donna Kiplinger has been volunteering for more than five years.

“They're very grateful. The people we serve are very grateful,” Kiplinger said.

She said Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of the year by far.

“I just know it's a need and I show up to try and help fill it,” Kiplinger said. “I'm looking forward to not cutting the frozen pies like I did last year because that was hard work. Just making people feel that somebody cares that’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Local chefs, culinary students and other folks in the community came together to help people experiencing homelessness.

Dan Straughan with the Homeless Alliance said there's more than a thousand people in OKC experiencing homelessness. They're doing their best to bring Thanksgiving to as many as they can.

“Nothing really says home like a Thanksgiving meal, so to be able to provide that for our clients is just a way to make them feel a little better,” Straughan said.

Tony James said the good deed doesn't go unnoticed.

“I'm sure everyone is grateful and thankful for Thanksgiving but at the same time that you can't provide these people came together and cooked something for you,” James said.

James said seeing people invest in him inspires him to push forward.

“If I walk backwards, I will fool around and fall if I go forward, I can see everything in front,” James said.

The Homeless Alliance said they had their Thanksgiving Dinner Wednesday to give the homeless community as many free Thanksgiving Dinners as possible.

Here’s a list of free dinner locations for Thanksgiving Day:

Salvation Army

11a.m.-1p.m.

1001 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Oklahoma City, OK

City Rescue Mission

12p.m.-1:30p.m.

800 W. California Av.

Oklahoma City, OK

City Center

11a.m.to 2p.m.

5731 NW 41st

Warr Acres, OK

Kaiser’s

11a.m.-1p.m.

1039 N Walker

Oklahoma City, OK

Church of the Open Arms

1p.m.-2p.m.

3131 N Penn

Oklahoma City, OK

Norman Food and Shelter

11a.m.-1p.m.

Norman High Cafeteria

911 W. Main

Norman, OK

Edmond Community Thanksgiving Dinner-drive thru pick up meals

11a.m.-1p.m.

UCO George Nigh University Center

100 N. University Drive

Edmond, OK

Eastside Church of Christ

11a.m.-2p.m.

916 S. Douglas

Midwest City, OK







