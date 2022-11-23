Del City Police Department Expanding Online Service


Wednesday, November 23rd 2022, 10:25 am

By: News 9


DEL CITY, Okla. -

The Del City Police Department is expanding its online services.

The department will now offer vacation check-ins with email updates when an officer checks on your home. 

They will also check in on at-risk residents with mental health issues. 

Del City residents can also fill out a form for their pets so Animal Welfare can be aware if they're found on the street.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

Top Headlines

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022

November 23rd, 2022