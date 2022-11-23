Del City Police Department Expanding Online Service

Wednesday, November 23rd 2022, 10:25 am
The Del City Police Department is expanding its online services.
The department will now offer vacation check-ins with email updates when an officer checks on your home.
They will also check in on at-risk residents with mental health issues.
Del City residents can also fill out a form for their pets so Animal Welfare can be aware if they're found on the street.
